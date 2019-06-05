Teen Summer Challenge | Planet Fitness
When teenagers make physical fitness a priority, they’re more likely to keep that habit going throughout their lives and avoid health problems in the future. Planet Fitness is making it easy for local teens to work out all summer long—and for FREE! Tameka Deatherage and Priscilla Russell with Planet Fitness are here to discuss their Teen Summer Challenge!
For more information about Planet Fitness’ Teen Summer Challenge, click here.
More Stories
-
Tomorrow you're invited to experience…
-
Nothing beats homemade, fresh bread—and…
-
Only an hour outside of the Quad Cities…