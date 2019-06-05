Living Local

Teen Summer Challenge | Planet Fitness

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:32 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:32 AM CDT

When teenagers make physical fitness a priority, they’re more likely to keep that habit going throughout their lives and avoid health problems in the future. Planet Fitness is making it easy for local teens to work out all summer long—and for FREE! Tameka Deatherage and Priscilla Russell with Planet Fitness are here to discuss their Teen Summer Challenge! 

For more information about Planet Fitness’ Teen Summer Challenge, click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected