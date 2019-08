The Backwater Gamblers was founded in 1980 as a non-profit committed to bringing quality water ski entertainment to the Quad City area. The club has grown significantly since its inception, continuing to dazzle audiences with creative feats and tricks across the water. Randy Thompson and Tagen Dressman, Show Directors for the Backwater Gamblers are in the studio today to tell us more!

