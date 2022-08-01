We had a chance to sit down with Torri Smith and Janessa Calderon to talk about how the Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is helping influence the next generation and reach their full potential.
For more information visit gqchcc.org
Posted:
Updated:
We had a chance to sit down with Torri Smith and Janessa Calderon to talk about how the Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is helping influence the next generation and reach their full potential.
For more information visit gqchcc.org
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]