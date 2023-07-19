They say “home is where the heart is”, but the path to home ownership can be hard to navigate for those looking to find a new home. Mortgage rates just soared to an eight-month high and house prices continue to rise, making housing affordability the worst on record. It’s not all bad news! Brandy is joined by realtor Lonna Woods, from the Robinson Group, to hear about some of the bright spots in this ever-changing market.
