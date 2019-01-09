The Rock Island Library gives us a taste of their arts and culture events.
Lisa Lockhart of the Rock Island Public Library joins us to talk about their ongoing arts and culture initiative with the help of Tony Sconyers performing for their February Tuneful Tuesday.
There is always something going on at The Rock Island Public Library, find out more by visiting www.rockislandlibrary.org
