The Secret to Stress-Free Meals | National Family Meals Month

It’s Wellness Wednesday and we’re continuing to celebrate National Family Meals Month by bringing you practical tips on how families can enjoy more meals together and reap the health and social benefits. Today’s focus? The Secret to Stress-Free Mealtimes with Kids! Nina Struss, Registered Dietitian withy Hy-Vee is in the studio to tell us more!
Walnut and Panko Crispy Fish Fillet
Fish Fillets
- 3/4 cup California Walnuts, finely chopped
- 3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried dill
- 1 pound cod fillets, cut into 3-inch long pieces
- 1/2 cup flour
- 2 eggs beaten
- 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
- Olive oil cooking spray
- Lemon wedges
Lemon Dill Topping
- 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, plain (or light sour cream)
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/8 teaspoon dried dill
All You Do:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and line a baking sheet with foil; coat with olive oil spray.
- Stir together walnuts, breadcrumbs, garlic salt and dill in a shallow dish.
- Beat together eggs and mustard in a second shallow dish. Place flour in a separate shallow dish.
- Roll fish pieces into flour, then egg mixture, then walnut mixture and place on baking sheet.
- Cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and Lemon Dill Topping.
Recipe from: Hy-Vee