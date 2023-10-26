For more than 100 years, the Sterling Park District has served the surrounding community by providing the some of the best facilities for fitness and healthy living. No matter the season, if you want to have fun, learn something new or stay fit, you’ll find the perfect activity at the Sterling Park District. Joining us today is Mary Kate Gassman, Westwood Manager and Kel Bond, Sports and Human Performance Manager. Find more information at https://www.sterlingparks.org/
