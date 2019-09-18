Tipi Gathering | Illiniwek Forest Preserve

In many ways, our culture helps to define our identity. If a culture disappears, so does its character and contribution to our world. That’s why protecting the history and traditions of our area is so important. A free, local event—funded by Q2030— invites you to take a hands-on-approach to preserving and experiencing elements of the Native American culture. Joining us in the studio is Ross Smith, Assistant Park Ranger with The Forest Preserve District of Rock Island County Illinois and Rudy Vallejo, Event Organizer/ Volunteer!

For more information regarding the Tipi Gathering, click here!