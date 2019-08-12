Travel Abroad | Two Rivers YMCA

The benefits of travel are limitless! Anyone who has visited a new place with a unique culture, distinctive foods, diverse landscapes and adventures knows that the experience can really broaden your horizons. A group of 8 local teens got an incredible opportunity to travel to London, England to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the original YMCA. Joining us in studio today to tell us more are Daisy Moran, Director of Youth Achievement at Two Rivers YMCA as well as students Evan Juarez and Cheyenne Rodriguez!