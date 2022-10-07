Horticultural Educator Emily Swyhart and ISU Extension’s Jolinda Eggers joined us with some tips and tricks that are perfect for tree planting.
For more information click here
Posted:
Updated:
Horticultural Educator Emily Swyhart and ISU Extension’s Jolinda Eggers joined us with some tips and tricks that are perfect for tree planting.
For more information click here
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]