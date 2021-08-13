Trick shots and unforgettable sports moments | Feel Good Friday

On this Feel Good Friday, we highlighted some local sports moments that we won’t forget anytime soon. Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray had a lucky moment at the Mississippi Valley Fair, alongside Brandy’s son Evan who sunk a ball in an unexpected way at home.

QC native Tatum Roselle was caught dancing at a United Township sporting event and is now featured in a viral TikTok that has been viewed over 1 million times.

There is still time to sign up for the For Fantasy Sake QC football league! They are using funds raised for charity. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ForFantasySakeQC to learn more.