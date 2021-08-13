Trick shots and unforgettable sports moments | Feel Good Friday

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On this Feel Good Friday, we highlighted some local sports moments that we won’t forget anytime soon. Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray had a lucky moment at the Mississippi Valley Fair, alongside Brandy’s son Evan who sunk a ball in an unexpected way at home.

QC native Tatum Roselle was caught dancing at a United Township sporting event and is now featured in a viral TikTok that has been viewed over 1 million times.

There is still time to sign up for the For Fantasy Sake QC football league! They are using funds raised for charity. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ForFantasySakeQC to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Out & About | Living Local

More Out and About

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Trending Stories

Living Local