We met up with Club Director Kourtni Barnes and Club Owner Pamela Onitveros to talk about how you can get involved with the Quad City Tennis Club.
For more information visit quadcitytennisclub.com
Posted:
Updated:
We met up with Club Director Kourtni Barnes and Club Owner Pamela Onitveros to talk about how you can get involved with the Quad City Tennis Club.
For more information visit quadcitytennisclub.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]