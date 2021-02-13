Crews fight dangerous cold during house fire Saturday

Firefighters braved the bitter cold Saturday in an effort to save a home and pets inside in Colona.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m., firefighters arrived at the 600 block of Second Street, where smoke billowed from the roof of a one-story house.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw crews from at least four different fire departments – including Colona, Carbon Cliff, Coal Valley and Silvis – making their way into the house.

We heard a resident talking about animals inside, but we do not know whether they were safely removed.

Crews worked dangerous cold. Moline measured 2 above zero at 5 p.m., with northwest winds at 15 mph creating a wind chill of -17, the National Weather Service said.