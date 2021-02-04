Honoring Black History: Lincoln Center opens in Davenport

A historic school in Davenport that’s been closed for nearly a decade is opening with a new purpose. The building formerly occupied by Lincoln School is reopening as the Lincoln Center. It will serve as a resource for the African American community.

There are numerous groups and organizations inside, with plans to have community events and activities in the future.

Tracy Singleton, Lincoln Center’s Executive Director, describes the center as a resource by the African American community, for the African American community.

