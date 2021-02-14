Restaurants in the Quad Cities have gotten creative with some of their food this Valentine’s Day

Doing something sweet for your loved one this Valentine’s Day looks a little different during COVID, including for those wanting to dine out.



But there are restaurants in the Quad Cities that have gotten creative with some of their food options.



Giovanni Sgro is a third-generation co-owner of Antonella’s Pizzeria II in Davenport and says their heart shape pizza has grown in popularity.



“It’s something that people love there’s just some uniqueness it’s not around you know it’s a heart people like that difference,” said Sgro.



Customers start ordering heart shape pizzas a week before Valentine’s Day but they’re not just sold on that special day, customers can order them throughout the year.



“We don’t have a deadline to it someone wants a heart shape pizza we hand roll our own dough here so if they wanted it in October we’ll roll it out no big deal to us because we do it by hand so no limitation, really,” said Sgro.



Monica Lara is the owner of El Patron Express and says they’re known for its heart shape taco trays.



“We got to celebrate our second season of heart shape taco trays and on Friday and Saturday we sold a total of 69 tacos trays which was really exciting for us and our team,” said Lara. “This year we introduced our small taco tray of only 8 tacos.”



It all started when a customer ordered something different that wasn’t on the menu.



“Last year we had a customer reach out to us and we were really nervous my husband and I had never really imagined what that would look like how we would get the shape but we went for it,” said Lara.



They hope people can find a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.