Unique approach to support our veterans in the greater QCA Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Healing on the Fly is a network of nonprofits that support all the various needs of our quad city veterans, including providing service animals, connecting to alternative medical services, and legal and financial support. Healing on the fly tailors the support based on the individual needs of each veteran they assist. Healing On The Fly is located in the Quad Cities and provides a holistic approach via network of nonprofit support to our local veterans. To learn more, visit their website.