As we wrap up QC Navy Week on Living Local, we are highlighting a Navy vessel that is especially connected to our region. The USS The Sullivans is a United States Navy ship named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers (George, Francis, Joseph, Madison, and Albert) from Waterloo, IA, aged 20 to 27, who lost their lives. This was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II.

