Getting out of prison for some people can bring about a long list of complications. That’s why Vera French Community Mental Health Center, along with the local corrections department, work together to help ex-prisoners as they transition back into society and prepare for the next stage of their lives. Learn more from Vera French Community Mental Health Center, CEO, dr. Rich Whitaker and Chris Koepke, Pre and Post Release Support Services Program Manager.
Living Local Daily Posts
At The Movies | Living Local
Out & About | Living Local
Meet The Living Local Team
Tristan Tapscott
Tristan Tapscott is a Host and Producer of Living Local. Tristan came to the show in September 2022 after having spent nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry as an actor and musician. Quad City audiences may know him as regular at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island where he has graced the stage […]
Brandy Auterson
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]