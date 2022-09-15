Dave Carton sat down to talk about how you can help a local group help preserve agricultural history this upcoming weekend.
For more information contact Dave Carton at 309-441-5915
Posted:
Updated:
Dave Carton sat down to talk about how you can help a local group help preserve agricultural history this upcoming weekend.
For more information contact Dave Carton at 309-441-5915
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]