It’s time for another Big Brother update! As many of you know, the reality TV show is in its 21st season here on CBS. Jay Foster with “Don’t Hassle Us We’re Local” has been joining us each week to recap what’s happening this season and giving us his predictions for what drama might play out next. Joining us in the studio is Jay Foster – with Don’t Hassle Us We’re Local!

To learn more about Jay and Don’t Hassle Us We’re Local, click here.