Wellness Wednesday | Combatting Emotional Eating

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. We’ve all been there. We’re feeling stressed, bored, or in need of a mood boost… and we suddenly find ourselves at the refrigerator for comfort. Emotional eating is when we use food to make ourselves feel better, instead of eating because of true hunger. Unfortunately, eating to fill emotional needs often leaves us feeling much worse. And, if it’s a chronic habit, it can lead to health problems. Erin Dittmer with All Inspired Wellness explains how these uncertain times can trigger emotional eating, and what we can do to stop this unhealthy cycle.

