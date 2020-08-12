It’s Wellness Wednesday! Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC has advised folks to wash their hands frequently… and if soap and water isn’t available, hand sanitizer is the recommended alternative. As many of us have noticed, the hand sanitizer business has exploded as a result. But according to the FDA, some sanitizers contain toxic substances with serious health risks. So how do you know if what you’re using is safe? Today, we’re getting some guidance.
Wellness Wednesday | Hand Sanitizer Safety
