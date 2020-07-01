While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. The 4th of July may be known for cookouts with foods like burgers and ice cream, but let’s not forget another important meal that day – breakfast! Hy-Vee registered dietitian Katie Schaeffer is helping us start our 4th of July celebration in the morning with the perfect American Flag Parfait recipe. From fun ingredients like chia seeds to a summertime classic – strawberries – this recipe packs a punch that is sure to tide you over until it’s time for your 4th of July cookout.
Wellness Wednesday | Patriotic Parfaits
