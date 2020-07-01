Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

Wellness Wednesday | Patriotic Parfaits

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. The 4th of July may be known for cookouts with foods like burgers and ice cream, but let’s not forget another important meal that day – breakfast! Hy-Vee registered dietitian Katie Schaeffer is helping us start our 4th of July celebration in the morning with the perfect American Flag Parfait recipe. From fun ingredients like chia seeds to a summertime classic – strawberries – this recipe packs a  punch that is sure to tide you over until it’s time for your 4th of July cookout.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local

Don't Miss