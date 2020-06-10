Wellness Wednesday | Whey Cool Ways to Refuel

While Living Local is on hiatus—we wanted to make a commitment to showcasing all the good in our community. You’ve probably heard that it’s important to consume enough protein. This macronutrient isn’t only critical to building and maintaining muscle mass, proteins are also the main building blocks of our body… used to make everything from our tendons and organs to our skin and hormones. If you find that getting adequate protein can be challenge, whey protein is one option that’s both nutritious and convenient. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Katie Schaeffer explains some “whey” cool ways to refuel.