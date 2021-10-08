When you think of fall — a few things probably come to mind… Halloween, leaves changing, and of course, pumpkin patches! Corn Crib Nursery’s Derek Engstrom met up with us to talk about this year’s Cribfest.
For more information visit shopthecrip.com/crib-fun
What fall family fun the Corn Crib Nursery has to offer
