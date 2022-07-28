This weekend is the Bix 7 race and Bix block parties in Davenport. We sit down with Local 4 News digital journalist and Quad Cities arts and culture expert Jonathan Turner. He gives us the insight on jazz music coming up Friday night with the free event “The Heights of the Era.”
