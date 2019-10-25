What’s New in the Kitchen | University of Illinois Extension

If you’re like most people, you don’t have a ton of extra time to spend in the kitchen preparing meals. The good news- there are a lot of new kitchen appliances out there today that can help save you time and still create healthy meals for you and your family. An upcoming program called “What’s New in the Kitchen” can teach you how certain appliances can be used as short-cuts! Joining us in the studio is Kristin Bogdonas, Nutrition & Wellness Educator with University of Illinois Extension!

