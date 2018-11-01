Living Local

Why it's important to vaccinate children

Genesis' Senior Development Officer, Angie Kendall, and Infection Prevention Coordinator, Genesis, Lisa Caffrey, discuss when flu season is and why it's important to vaccinate your children. For more information, visit www.genesishealth.com/ffqc and support a flu-free Quad Cities.

