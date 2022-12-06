We sat down with Executive Director Ryan Willie to talk about how the Quad City Botanical Center is turning into a winter wonderland for their upcoming holiday event.
For more information visit qcgardens.com
Posted:
Updated:
We sat down with Executive Director Ryan Willie to talk about how the Quad City Botanical Center is turning into a winter wonderland for their upcoming holiday event.
For more information visit qcgardens.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]