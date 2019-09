A local non-profit called Argrow’s House is a safe place where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse in the Quad Cities area. Dr. Kit Evans-Ford with Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope is in the studio with us to tell us more about how Argrow’s House came to be, how they’re helping women in our community, and their upcoming fundraising gala.

