We were joined by Moline Parks and Recreation’s Theresa Leedle was here to highlight a fun way for you to join the gnome craze and make your own whimsical characters.
For more information visit molineparks.com
Posted:
Updated:
We were joined by Moline Parks and Recreation’s Theresa Leedle was here to highlight a fun way for you to join the gnome craze and make your own whimsical characters.
For more information visit molineparks.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]