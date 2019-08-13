Breaking News
Young Emerging Writers | Midwest Writing Center

For young people in the Quad Cities who are passionate about writing, The Midwest Writing Center offers a unique summer internship program. Young Emerging Writers offers a creative space for teens to hone their skills so they can create and publish works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry or drama. In the studio today we are lucky enough to talk to Writing Center’s Ryan Collins and get an in-studio performance by students Lars Meseke-Wren & Ava Miller!

For more information on the Young Emerging Writers, click here.

