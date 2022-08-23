Young Quad City growers and arrangers between the ages of 8 and 12 put their floriculture skills to the test in the Junior Division competitions judged Thursday, Aug 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Small Rewards

1) Carter Weiland, Van Meter

2) Erik Lott, Eldridge

3) Alexis Lott, Eldridge

Sonic the Hedgehog

1) Carter Weiland, Van Meter

2) Alexis Lott, Eldridge

Leap Frog

1) Alexis Lott, Eldridge

2) Carter Weiland, Van Meter

Fox

1) Alexis Lott, Eldridge

2) Emmaline Walz, Marion

3) Carter Weiland, Van Meter