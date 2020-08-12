Illinois: 1,549 casos nuevos, 20 muertes; Condado de Rock Island: 14 casos nuevos, 0 muertes

Local 4 News en Español

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)






El Departamento de Salud Pública de Illinois informó el martes 1,549 nuevos casos positivos y 20 muertes adicionales.





El estado ahora tiene un total de 196,948 casos de COVID-19 y 7,657 muertes debido al virus.


		

					

	


	


			
Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

	
	
	

					
Share this story

				

	




	

	
	

	 	
	


	
	



			

		


		


	
	
	

	
 






			
		
		
	
			

			

	

		Don't Miss