Local 4 News reporter Josh Vinson was live from Galesburg on Local 4 News This Morning in advance of the opening of Lake Storey beach.

Splash pads in the area are also opening, but water parks will have to wait.

Finally the beach is open here in Galesburg, but that is not the only outdoor rec area that is opening @WHBF pic.twitter.com/WQ19YiSXVf — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) July 2, 2020

A lot of people are looking to have fun in the sun and the city of Galesburg wants you to get out and enjoy it, but they want you to do it safely… @WHBF pic.twitter.com/oqrICJNCMr — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) July 2, 2020