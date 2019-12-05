Deck the halls: What you need to get ready for the holidays

Breaking News
MOLINE, Ill. — Christmas is exactly 20 days away, and many people are using this coming weekend to get started or finish getting their houses ready for the holidays. But, deciding what to buy this year may be hard for some. An expert at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Moline, Illinois gave some tips of the “must haves” this year.

— Christmas Tree (It’s important to decide whether you want an artificial tree or a live tree. Make sure you know the do’s and dont’s with live trees, such as keeping them watered.)

— A Tree Topper

— Lights/LED Lights

— Ornaments

— Christmas Decor

These are just a few ideas… check out the videos for more ideas this holiday season.

