Do you have a fire safety plan? Local 4 News This Morning Posted: Nov 21, 2019 / 07:24 AM CST / Updated: Nov 21, 2019 / 07:24 AM CST Josh Vinson explains why you need a fire safety plan and demonstrates the correct ways to use a fire extinguisher, as well as sharing tips for live Christmas trees and space heaters. Do you know the Do's and Don't's when it comes to space heaters? Also, do you know how to use a fire extinguisher??I have answers This Morning @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/3PyKR3cfbH— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 21, 2019 Buying a live Christmas Tree this year??? I have some "Do's and Don't's" to make sure you tree doesn't catch fire pic.twitter.com/NtZN2MBCJa— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 21, 2019 Do you have a fire safety plan??I explain why you need one and demonstrate the correct ways to use a fire extinguisher @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/2hyZxGioEK— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 21, 2019