‘Fill the Truck’ fundraiser returns this weekend

If you plan on grocery shopping this weekend, you might see some pickup trucks outside of your favorite grocery store. They are there for a good cause, and you can get involved.

It’s called the “Fill the Truck” fundraiser, and it returns this Saturday. Nicole Cisne-Durbin, President of Family Resources, joined FOX 18 News at 7 to talk more about the fundraiser and how people can get involved.

Volunteers and staff will collect new, basic need items for people and families inside Family Resources shelters.

For a full list of items and drop off locations, click here.


