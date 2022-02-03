Local 4 This Morning hosted Rich Whitaker, CEO of the Vera French Mental Health Center in Davenport, on Thursday, Feb. 3. He spoke about seasonal affective disorder (commonly known as “winter blues”) and how to overcome it.

Whitaker told us that sunlight is key to our mental health. When days are shorter during winter months, thus there is less opportunity for sunlight. Our natural body clock gets out of synch when days are shorter and daylight savings doesn’t help. Being sad is almost our default mood during winter months.

We often have little interest in doing things that used to be exciting; low energy level and no motivation, and trouble sleeping or staying asleep, Whitaker said. He recommended these tips to accentuate the positive:

Take advantage of sunny days.

Use a therapy light every morning for 30-60 minutes.

Exercise in spite of the cold and dark days.

Try to be regular in your schedule, especially for waking up and going to bed routines.

Avoid too much screen time before bed, alcohol, and too much caffeine.

Typically, winter blues that last for longer than two weeks signal a possible episode of depression, Whitaker said. When appetite, sleep and activity levels are impacted to the point that normal functioning is disrupted, it signals a clinical depression, he said.

To avoid the blues, try these actions:

Exercise is so important – every day if possible.

Avoid isolation – stay connected – in-person if possible.

Eat nutritious, healthy food – fruits and vegetables.

Take time out to relax for mindfulness, spirit rejuvenation.

For more information visit Vera French at its website.