Azteca Mexican Restaurants have been a part of the Quad Cities since 1997.

They have been voted best Mexican food and margaritas for more than 20 years.

They offer daily food and drink specials. Azteca One is located on Brady Street, just south of 53rd. Azteca Three is on Spruce Hill Drive in Bettendorf.

And Azteca Express is on Locust near Five Points.