Foodie Friday returns to Local 4 News This Morning with Bayside Bistro!

LaTisha and Darryl Howlett joined our show Friday morning to discuss new menu items and how the restaurant has fared during the pandemic.

For more information on Bayside Bistro, click here.

**If you are a restaurant interested in making an appearance on Foodie Friday (or if you would like to recommend a restaurant that should be featured) send an email to FoodieFriday@whbf.com!