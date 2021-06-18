In this week’s Foodie Friday, Cafe Express Deli is our featured restaurant!

Cafe Express Deli was originally a gas station. Its doors opened 34 years ago. The deli is known for its homemade honeywheat and sourdough breads.

Cafe Express Deli is a very small operation, with three employees and the owner working on the line every day. Staff there hopes to grow and open drive-through only locations in the QC. They are also heavily involved in the community. Such as food drives, our community garden, we’ve had several community parties on property, holiday meals given out free, back to school drives, and much more.

The restaurant is also offering its own delivery service! Learn more about that here.

You can learn more about the restaurant here.