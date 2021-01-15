Foodie Friday: Meat Bowl, Round 2

The Local 4 News This Morning crew tries the two latest dishes featured in this year’s Meat Bowl, presented by Iowa Beef and Iowa Pork.

Special thanks to What BBQ & Bar in Le Claire for preparing the recipes. You can submit your favorite beef or pork recipes here.

Below are this week’s featured recipes.

Pineapple Cream Cheese Pig Shots; Entered by Wendy Lewis. Preheat the smoker. Preheat your smoker to 300 degrees F. This method is also adaptable for the oven if you don’t own a smoker. Simply preheat to the same temperature. Make the pig “shot glasses.” Slice the sausage into 1/2 inch thick rounds. Wrap each slice of sausage with a half of a slice of bacon so it forms a little “shot glass” of meat. Season the shots with the sweet rub. Make the pineapple cream cheese filling. In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese, brown sugar, and most of the pineapple chunks, reserving a couple of tablespoons of the pineapple to top the shots with later. Fill the pig shots. Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a quart sized zip top bag and snip off the bottom corner. Fill each shot glass with some of the mixture, leaving just a little room at the top. Spoon the remaining crushed pineapple into the top of each shot and season them all again with a little sweet rub. Smoke the pig shots. Carefully transfer the shots to the grill grates (or a foil lined pan if using your oven) and cook for 75-90 minutes, or until the bacon gets crisp. Serve warm. Serve the pineapple cream cheese pig shots warm with plenty of napkins. 1 package smoked pork sausage or kielbasa 2 -8 oz packages cream cheese (softened) 1 cup crushed pineapple ½ cup brown sugar 1 teaspoon salt 2 Tablespoons Signature Sweet Rub 1 pound bacon (cut in half width wise )



Meatballs; Entered by Sara Sikkema.