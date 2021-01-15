Foodie Friday: Meat Bowl, Round 2

The Local 4 News This Morning crew tries the two latest dishes featured in this year’s Meat Bowl, presented by Iowa Beef and Iowa Pork.
Special thanks to What BBQ & Bar in Le Claire for preparing the recipes. You can submit your favorite beef or pork recipes here.
Below are this week’s featured recipes.
- Pineapple Cream Cheese Pig Shots; Entered by Wendy Lewis.
- Preheat the smoker. Preheat your smoker to 300 degrees F. This method is also adaptable for the oven if you don’t own a smoker. Simply preheat to the same temperature.
- Make the pig “shot glasses.” Slice the sausage into 1/2 inch thick rounds. Wrap each slice of sausage with a half of a slice of bacon so it forms a little “shot glass” of meat. Season the shots with the sweet rub.
- Make the pineapple cream cheese filling. In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese, brown sugar, and most of the pineapple chunks, reserving a couple of tablespoons of the pineapple to top the shots with later.
- Fill the pig shots. Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a quart sized zip top bag and snip off the bottom corner. Fill each shot glass with some of the mixture, leaving just a little room at the top. Spoon the remaining crushed pineapple into the top of each shot and season them all again with a little sweet rub.
- Smoke the pig shots. Carefully transfer the shots to the grill grates (or a foil lined pan if using your oven) and cook for 75-90 minutes, or until the bacon gets crisp.
- Serve warm. Serve the pineapple cream cheese pig shots warm with plenty of napkins.
- 1 package smoked pork sausage or kielbasa
- 2 -8 oz packages cream cheese (softened)
- 1 cup crushed pineapple
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 Tablespoons Signature Sweet Rub
- 1 pound bacon (cut in half width wise )
- Meatballs; Entered by Sara Sikkema.
- 1 pound beef
- 1 egg
- 1 piece of bread
- Green onions
- Dash of Paprika
- Dash of Red Pepper
- Salt
- Pepper
- Meatball sauce
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 4 tablespoons brown sugar barbecue sauce
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- Dash of red pepper and green onions
- Meatball directions
- Put beef in a large bowl and add the egg. Tear up the piece of bread into tiny pieces and add to bowl. Chop up green onions and add those to bowl. Add all the seasonings and mix together well. Make into small balls and place on baking sheet. Add meatball sauce before putting in oven. Pre heat oven to 375° and cook for 30 minutes.
- Meatball sauce
- Mix ingredients together and chill in refrigerator a few hours. Put on meatballs and place in oven.