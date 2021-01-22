Foodie Friday: Meat Bowl, round 3

The Local 4 News This Morning team tries two new recipes in round 3 of the Meat Bowl.

Remember, you can also submit your best beef or pork recipes for a chance to win a $50 gift card to What BBQ & Bar in Le Claire! Details here.

Here are this week’s recipes:

RECIPE: PORK LOIN CHOPS, FROM JUSTIN SCHUMAN

4 pork loin chops, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, 1 tbsp. freshly minced rosemary, 2 cloves minced garlic, 1/2 c. (1 stick) melted butter, 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Season pork chops generously with salt and pepper.

2. In a small bowl mix together butter, rosemary, and garlic. Set aside.

3. In an oven safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil then add pork chops. Sear until golden, 4 minutes, flip and cook 4 minutes more. Brush pork chops generously with garlic butter.

4. Place skillet in oven and cook until cooked through (145° for medium), 10-12 minutes. Serve with more garlic butter.

RECIPE: TACO SALAD WITH A TWIST, FROM KIMBERLY PIERCE

Ingredients: 2 lb Ground Beef, 2 pkt spicy taco seasoning, 2 heads romaine lettuce, 2 tomatoes, 1 onion, 1 can red kidney beans, 2 lb bag of extra sharp cheddar cheese, plain greek yogurt (or sour cream), 2 limes, 1 bottle Catalina salad dressing, bag of taco chips, salt and pepper to taste

Prep: Prepare ground beef according to taco seasoning directions, set aside to cool a bit while you prep everything else

Thin slice the romaine lettuce, dice the tomatoes and onion, drain the kidney beans, place cheese/lettuce/tomatoes/onion/beans in a large bowl and mix together well, careful not to crush the beans

Slice limes into wedges and set aside

Once the ground beef has cooled enough that it won’t melt the cheese or wilt the lettuce, add to the mixture and mix. Add a half to full bottle of dressing to taste and mix again.

Serve: Place handful of taco chips in the bowl, add a helping of the taco salad, top with a dollop of greek yogurt and a lime wedge to squeeze on each helping.