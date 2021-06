As we head into summer, what better way to celebrate than with some good ‘ol barbeque?

Skinny’s Barbeque in Muscatine joined Local 4 News This Morning to show off some of the great dishes the restaurant has to offer!

You can find more information about Skinny’s here.

If your restaurant would like to make an appearance on Foodie Friday, or if you’d like to suggest a restaurant you’d like to see featured, send us an email at FoodieFriday@whbf.com.