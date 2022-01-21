Foodie Friday: Sugar A La Mode

Sugar A La Mode is this weeks featured Foodie Friday guest. Owner Rebecca Mabis started the business just months ago and has become a Quad City area favorite. She can whip up anything from milkshake Oreo cookies to homemade cookie cakes.

Sugar A La Mode offers a variety of sweets just in time for Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday. For more information click here.

