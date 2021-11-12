Foodie Friday: King and Queen Crab

King and Queen Crab is this week’s featured foodie on Foodie Friday!

Co-owners Crystal Blanch and Kenneth Pollard joined Local 4 News This Morning to try some of the delivery-only restaurant’s best dishes, as well as when and how you can give them a try if you’d like.

For more information on King and Queen Crab, click here.

If you have a restaurant and would like to make an appearance on Foodie Friday, or if you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured, send us an email: FoodieFriday@whbf.com.