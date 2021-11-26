Foodie Friday: The Diner

The Diner is our featured ‘Foodie Friday’ guest this week. Tara Elkins, joined the Local 4 News This Morning team to show off some of the favorites from their breakfast and brunch menu.

The Diner is not only known for its home cooked food that reminds you of mama’s but has a wide array of mimosa flavors. To celebrate their 3rd anniversary, Friday, November 26, they are having a ‘Toy for Tots’ drive where a donated toy can get you one free mimosa.

The Diner is located at 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. To learn more about the Diner, click here.