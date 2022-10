Today, Local 4 News This Morning hosted Lindsey Svetlick, Relationship Manager, and Adam Peters, Director of Operations, from the Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center in Rock Island.

The topic of discussion is how the organization is observing LGBT History Month. Below is a link to the organization’s website & Facebook page.

Webpage: https://www.clockinc.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clock.inc.qc