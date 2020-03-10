Live from Coralville: What we know about the Johnson County COVID-19 cases Local 4 News This Morning Posted: Mar 10, 2020 / 09:32 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 10, 2020 / 09:32 AM CDT Josh Vinson was live on Local 4 News This Morning and Fox 18 This Morning from the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville, where the COVID-19 cases are tested in Iowa. Seven of the 8 confirmed cases in Iowa are in Johnson County. Here's what we know as of right now about the seven cases in Johnson County (the Iowa City metro) Also how the Metro Bus system is being proactive in the Quad Cities@Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/rPN2dCbpW9— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) March 10, 2020 Lastly here at Wal-Greens, there are no surgical masks and Lysol? Four cans remaining pic.twitter.com/FVmmQQIvfo— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) March 10, 2020 Foodie Friday Foodie Friday: What BBQ & Bar Video Foodie Friday: Jersey Grille & Rookies Sports Bar Video Foodie Friday: QC Coffee and Pancake House Video Foodie Friday: La Rancherita Video Foodie Friday: Oreo taste test Video Foodie Friday: Pizza Shack Video Foodie Friday: Outsiders Pizza Video Foodie Friday: Summer Snackin’ Video Foodie Friday: The Cottage Cafe Video Foodie Friday: Suzanne’s Swiss Bakery Video More Foodie Friday