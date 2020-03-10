Live from Coralville: What we know about the Johnson County COVID-19 cases

Local 4 News This Morning
Posted: / Updated:

Josh Vinson was live on Local 4 News This Morning and Fox 18 This Morning from the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville, where the COVID-19 cases are tested in Iowa.

Seven of the 8 confirmed cases in Iowa are in Johnson County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Foodie Friday

More Foodie Friday